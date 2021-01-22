Mumbai crime watch: Duo caught smuggling gold at CSMIA airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted two passengers arriving from Dubai on Thursday morning in possession of gold worth Rs 1.18 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The personal search resulted in recovery of yellow and gold coated items weighing 2700 grams. The man was travelling on a Mauritius passport.

The valuables were seized under the reasonable belief that the same was smuggled into India without payment of customs duty in contravention to the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Sources stated that some passengers deliberately avoid paying customs duty while bringing gold from abroad as payment of the duty will offset the cost advantage, as gold is cheaper in some other countries.