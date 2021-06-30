Mumbai Crime Watch: Drug peddler held with sword, ganja and cough syrups in Kashimira

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have apprehended a 34-year-old drug peddler who was found to be in possession of ganja and bottles of cough syrup which is consumed by drug addicts . The accused who has been identified as- Mazhar Rashid Shaikh (24) – a resident of Kashimira was also found to be carrying a sword in his car.

Based on specific information about the arrival of the peddler, a team led by API Mahendra Bhamre under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare and ACP Vilas Sanap intercepted a Maruti Swift car near Neel Kamal Junction on the highway in Kashimira. Upon checking, the police found a sword, packets of ganja and bottles of cough syrups - all worth more than Rs. 1.53 lakh.

Notably, cough syrups are not over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and need proper prescription for being sold. While investigations were on to ascertain the source of supply of the consignment has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act and the Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Stringent norms are in-place for the sale and purchase of the syrup which is a powerful intoxicant and cannot be abused. Several unregistered suppliers are supplying cough syrups and tablets to chemists who allegedly sell them at prices higher than the maximum retail price. They also do not ask for the mandated prescription of a registered medical practitioner, sources said.