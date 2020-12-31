Mumbai crime watch: BMC engineer caught accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a junior engineer attached with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bribery case.

According to the ACB, the name of the arrested accused is Ganesh Badage, 27, a class 2 officer with the G-North ward of the Building and Factories Department in Dadar (West). The complainant in the case had undertaken additional repair work of his dilapidated house. “The accused asked the complainant to stop work on December 18, 2020, and asked him to meet at the office,” said an ACB officer.

On December 23, 2020, the complainant met Badage in office to which the latter demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. The complainant, who did not wish to pay a bribe, approached the ACB's Worli office on December 28. The officials verified the case and laid a trap in this regard on Tuesday in which Badage was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Meanwhile, last week, a bribe in the form of a pen box and Rs 4,500 cash proved to be costly for a 31-year-old clerk with the election office of the Bandra Vidhan Sabha constituency when he was arrested red-handed while accepting them by ACB.

According to the ACB, the accused, identified as Lalit Gurpude, has been arrested. The complainant in the case has a house in a slum area, which is in dispute over its ownership, and the issue is currently with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). The complainant was seeking documents of voter’s list from 2004 to 2019 to prove his claim as a resident of the area. The accused demanded a bribe to furnish the documents when he was caught.

In another case, on Thursday, the ACB booked two officers of the Sangli Sahakari Bank Limited in Dadar. The name of the accused is Narayan Yadav, 39, and Kiran Supekar, 47, both recovery and sales officers. The complainant in the case had acquired a loan from the bank. The duo demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to lower down the interest rate on the loan. Out of the total Rs 50,000 EMI, the accused asked the complainant to pay Rs 30,000 and demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe. The complainant approached the ACB, in which Supekar was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.