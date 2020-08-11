Mumbai Crime Watch: After liquor and mobile stores, thieves in Bhayandar target temples

It would seem that even the abode of God is not not safe from thieves and robbers in the twin-city. After a series of break-in reported from commercial establishments-especially wine shops and mobile stores, thieves have now started targeting religious places in the twin-city.

This became evident after unidentified miscreants broke into two temples located in the Kharigaon area of Bhayandar (east) in a single night and decamped not only with all the cash collected in the temple’s donation box but also the idols of the revered deities and other silver artifacts including the crowns which graced the idol.

The Radhakrishna temple and Mahadev temple were targeted by the thieves.

The break-in apparently took place during the wee hours. However it came to light only when the priest arrived at the temple for the regular prayers early on Monday morning.

A case under Sections 380, 454 and 457 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified thieves at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar. Further investigations were underway.