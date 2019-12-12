Mumbai Crime Watch: 5 bizarre incidents from Maximum City

Lately, there is a rise in crime against women in country. The Maximum City is also not far behind, there has been a rise of 22 per cent in rape cases in Mumbai and 51 per cent in instances of sexual assault from 2014-15 to 2018-19, according to the NGO Praja Foundation.
According to the report, there has been a spurt of 22 per cent in rape cases and 51 per cent in sexual assaults from 2014-15 to 2018-19. Moreover, of the reported rape/sexual assault cases in 2018-19, 69 per cent victims were below the age of 18 years, the NGO said in a statement.
From a 22-year-old man was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men who were connected with him on a social media app to a body of a 20-year old man has been found in a creek in Thane city.
Here's a quick look at five bizarre cases of today:
Mumbai: Four use Instagram to track Kurla man, gang-rape him
A 22-year-old man was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men who were connected with him on a social media app, Instagram, the police said on Wednesday. All four accused have been nabbed. Two men who arrived on a two-wheeler approached him and said they were connected on photo-sharing app Instagram, and invited him to join them.
The complainant agreed and sat between the two on the two-wheeler, but when he saw that they were heading for Vidyavihar, he asked them to stop. The duo, however, allegedly took him to a spot near Vidyavihar railway station and forced him to sit in a car with another man inside. The three then sexually assaulted him inside the car, the complainant said.
Another man joined them and they drove to a a petrol pump where payment was made through the complainant's credit card, he told police. They also snatched Rs 2,000 in cash from him before dumping him on the roadside, he said.
Two arrested for theft of onions worth over Rs 20,000
Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing 168-kg onions, whose prices have hit the roof, from two shops in south Mumbai last week, police said on Wednesday, adding that the stolen bulbs worth Rs 20,160. Police have recovered 68 kgs of onions from the duo.
The accused, identified as Sabi Mohammed Shafi Shaikh (33) and Mohammed Imran Abdul Latif Shaikh (30), had stolen onions from two shops in Dongri market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said.
Woman rescued from inter-state human trafficking racket; six held
A 40-year-old Malad resident, who was kidnapped, was rescued by Kurar Police. The woman was sexually abused and pushed to human trafficking on the pretext of giving her a catering job. The crime came to light when the woman did not return home for two months and later the family received a ransom call. Police have arrested six people, including the mastermind, a woman who had promised her the catering job.
Dead body found in Thane creek
A body of a 20-year old man was found in a creek in Thane city. The man has been identified as Sagir Hussain Saif Ul Islam (20), who was resident of Gaimukh Retibunder area in Thane. He worked as labourer, taking sand from the creek and transporting it to a dumper.
