Mumbai Crime: Two men murder 22-year-old Bhojpuri YouTube singer for a mobile phone

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old Bhojpuri YouTube singer-cum-food delivery person was allegedly murdered by two men over a mobile phone. The Vikhroli police have arrested the two accused.

According to Mid-Day, the deceased has been identified as Tej Kumar Ram (22), who had been working with Red Chilli hotel located at Kannamwar Nagar at the time of the incident. The arrested accused have been identified as Darpan Walekar and a minor, who is 15-year-old. The incident took place on Saturday around 9.30 pm, when Ram was on his way to deliver an order. Tejkumar was going towards Tagore Nagar to deliver food and was on his bicycle when two people stopped him. The duo had wanted to rob the deceased of his mobile phone and when he was unwilling to let go of it they started beating him with their hands and later stabbed him several times with a knife.

Later after the incident, Ram was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead before admission. An officer told the leading daily, "The attackers were thieves and tried to rob him. We have found the two accused and an inquiry is underway." TejKumar is also a YouTuber where he used to upload his songs that he had sung in Bhojpuri.