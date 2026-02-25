Mumbai Crime: Thieves Attempt To Steal High-Voltage Copper Cable On Monorail Corridor In Chembur; Case Registered

Police investigate an attempted high-voltage copper cable theft along the Mumbai Monorail corridor near the Eastern Freeway in Chembur | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 24: In a serious security breach amid rising incidents of copper cable theft in the city, unidentified persons attempted to steal a high-voltage copper cable from the Mumbai Monorail corridor along the Eastern Freeway in Chembur. The RCF police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

The attempted theft took place between Monorail pillars 2B-57 and 2B-58 on the Chembur stretch of the corridor.

Traffic police alert officials

According to the FIR, the complainant, Faiz Ahmed Mohammed Iqbal Shaikh, 39, works as an Electrical Supervisor with Mumbai Monorail and is currently posted at the Wadala Depot in the Power Supply Traction Department. The monorail receives its incoming power supply from a substation located at Mysore Colony in Chembur.

On February 10, 2026, at around 1:30 am, Shaikh’s electrical team conducted a routine inspection of cables along the monorail guideway between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk. At that time, all cables were found to be intact.

However, in the early hours of February 22, 2026, a civil department team of the monorail was returning to the Wadala Depot after clearing obstructions from the track. At around 2:00 am, when the team reached the Eastern Freeway, traffic police personnel on duty stopped their vehicle and inquired whether any authorised work was being carried out on the monorail line.

The civil department staff clarified that no work was scheduled at that location. The traffic constable then informed them that some individuals were seen cutting cables on the monorail viaduct.

Suspects flee after spotting officials

The team immediately inspected the stretch between pillars 2B-57 and 2B-58 and found that the 22 kV copper armoured cable had been cut. They also spotted a few unidentified persons attempting to remove the cable.

On seeing the officials, the suspects fled the spot, abandoning the partially cut cable. Police said the accused had attempted to steal approximately 27 metres of 22 kV, 240 sq mm, three-core copper cable worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Also Watch:

Following the incident, Shaikh lodged a complaint with the RCF police station. A case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 303 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits, and further investigation is in progress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/