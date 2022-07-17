Mumbai crime: Tea vendor looted during auto ride |

Mumbai: A tea stall vendor was looted by an autorickshaw driver and two of his accomplices on the pretext of offering a ride during heavy rains. The victim, whose identity is still under wraps, was offered the ride on July 5 after he had wrapped up his work.

However, two men who earlier looked like passengers harassed the vendor and robbed him of Rs 10,000 cash and his mobile phone. They even pulled out his gold earring, which left a bruise.

After the victim approached the Vikhroli cops, senior police inspector Vinayak Mer said the accused were traced using mobile locations found at the crime spot on that night.

However, the auto driver is still untraceable. All the accused have been booked for robbery under the Indian Penal Code.