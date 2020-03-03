Mumbai Crime: RPF cop accused of sodomy denied bail

Mumbai: A sessions court recently rejected the bail plea of a 29-year-old RPF constable Amitkumar Singh who is accused of robbing, threatening and sodomising a taxi-driver in an intoxicated condition.

Singh was arrested by the police on January 12 and has been in custody. Rejecting his bail, Additional Sessions Judge MA Baraliya said medical reports show the informant has sustained injuries and that there are multiple reddish spots on the p***s (male sex organ) of the applicant and strong supporting evidence of allegations made by the informant against him.

The order also noted that the applicant is involved in serious crime wherein he made the informant walk naked to cross a wall and made him perform oral penetration. It further stated a section under which Singh has been booked is punishable with life imprisonment, investigation is still pending and the informant is yet to be examined by the police.

Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma said as per the police complaint of the taxi driver, he was at Carnac Buner waiting for a pre-booked customer when the accused who was unknown to him was at the footpath and asked to drop him at Grant Road.

When he refused since he already had a ride booked, Singh allegedly threatened him and started abusing him. So he took Singh in his taxi and at a secluded spot, Singh snatched his cash, mobile and taxi keys and made him take off his clothes.

Singh then assaulted him with a wooden plank and a beer bottle before forcing him to engage in sexual acts and walk naked over a wall after which he attempted to sodomise him.

He then refused to return the informant’s clothes till he gave him Rs2,000. In the meantime, someone alerted the police and they arrested Singh from the spot.