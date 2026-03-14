Mumbai Crime: Retired BEST Employee Loses ₹39.6 Lakh In Elaborate Online Scam By Fraudsters Posing As Police | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A retired Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employee residing in Bhandup West lost Rs 39.60 lakh in an online fraud after scammers posing as police officers claimed his mobile number was linked to money laundering.

The East Cyber Police registered an FIR against five unidentified individuals on March 12 for allegedly defrauding Deepak Mondkar, who retired in 2019. The ordeal began on January 29 when a caller identifying herself as Biny Sharma informed Mondkar that a SIM card in his name was used for illegal activities and a complaint was filed at the Colaba police station.

The call was then forwarded to a person claiming to be Manoj Shinde, a Mumbai police officer. Shinde interrogated Mondkar about his family, bank details, and gold jewellery, while instructing him not to leave his home without permission.

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