Mumbai Crime: Rape Accused Builder Seeks Pre-arrest Bail | representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: Ruchit Shah, the 44-year-old Juhu-based builder who has been booked for allegedly raping a woman he met on a dating app, has moved the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. The move comes after the police recently visited Shah’s residence in JVPD Scheme, but found the house locked. The bail plea was scheduled to be heard on Saturday, however, it has been adjourned to Monday.

Representing the 42-year-old complainant, Advocate Ghanshyam Mishra said that he will be filing an intervention application to oppose Shah's application.

Read Also Mumbai Builder On The Run After Being Booked for Alleged Rape & Threats

Accused, his wife and his mother booked in case

Speaking to The FPJ on Saturday, Mishra said that his client had approached the police with rape complaint first in September. Subsequently, a notice was issued to Shah, asking him to appear before the police. Since he didn't comply, an FIR was filed in the matter, the advocate added.

The police have spread a dragnet to apprehend Shah as well as his wife and mother, who have been also named in the first information report (FIR). While Shah is accused of raping and threatening the woman, his wife and mother are charged with intentional insult, criminal intimidation and related offences.

According to the FIR registered at the Matunga police station on Friday, the main accused established physical relations with the on the promise of marriage while hiding the fact he is already married and has two kids.