Mumbai Crime: Passport Found In Titwala Leads To Arrest Of Paul’s Live-In Partner In Drug Case

Passport clue helps police arrest key accused in Mumbai drug case | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 22: The Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested Aamir Saiyed, the live-in partner of the main accused Paul, in connection with a drug trafficking case.

According to officials, a passport recovered from a house in Titwala proved to be a crucial link in tracing Saiyed. The document helped investigators uncover Paul’s personal connections and network, following which Saiyed was taken into custody from jail.

Relationship and alleged involvement

As per the investigation, Paul and Aamir Saiyed first met in 2025 at a bar in Ulhasnagar. Over time, their relationship grew closer and they began living together.

Police suspect that during this period, both became involved in a drug network. Records show that Saiyed has a criminal history and was previously arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2023 and again in 2025.

Jail link to network

Sources revealed that while lodged in Arthur Road Jail, Saiyed came in contact with accused Irfan Ali. Investigations indicate that Irfan allegedly introduced Paul to the drug trade and connected her to the network, after which she became an active participant.

Role of third accused

The role of a third accused, Sufiyan, has also come to light. Police said he worked as a carrier in the network, transporting drugs from one location to another in exchange for commission.

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The ANC produced Paul and Aamir Saiyed before a court on Wednesday, which remanded both accused to police custody till April 28. Investigators are now probing the broader network, including supply chains and financial transactions. Officials believe further revelations are likely in the coming days.

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