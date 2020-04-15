Mumbai Crime: One held for theft in medical, grocery shops in Koparkhairane

Mumbai The Koparkhairane police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly breaking into medical and grocery shops Sunday night in Koparkhairane and Kharghar area. The police also recovered Rs 81,000 from him and are searching for his accomplice.

Police said that the accused had targeted at least eight medical and grocery shops Sunday night and a total Rs 1 lakh cash (approx.) was stolen from all cases. The accused has been identified as Mahendra Avinash Patil, a resident of sector 19 in Koparkhairane and he was unemployed.

Police said that on Sunday morning medical and grocery shops shutter were found cut. “We received similar information from Kharghar, and the modus operandi were the same,” said Suryakant Jagdale, senior police inspector from Koparkhairane police station.

Based on the CCTV footage available, Patil was arrested on Monday from Koparkhairane. “He admitted having committed the crime and we have also recovered Rs 81,000 from him,” said Jagdale. He added that a search has begun to his accomplice.