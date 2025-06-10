Mumbai Crime News: Two Arrested In Dadar TT Chain Snatching; Stolen Gold Recovered | File Pic

Mumbai: Matunga Police have arrested two individuals in a chain-snatching case involving a woman walking near Dadar TT. The accused allegedly snatched her mangalsutra and fled the scene.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salim Matin Syed alias Moses, 44, and Akbar Ahmed Syed, 45, both residents of Mahim. Police recovered two gold pieces weighing 11.980 grams, believed to have been melted down from the stolen mangalsutra and gold chain.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 18 around 9:15 PM, the complainant woman was walking along the Tilak Bridge footpath toward Dadar TT. One of the accused, who had been trailing her, snatched the gold mangalsutra from her neck and fled the scene.

Based on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the Matunga Police arrested Salim Syed from Kapda Bazaar, Mahim West, and Akbar Syed from Balamia Lane in Mahim.

Further investigation revealed that Salim Syed alias Moses is also involved in another similar chain snatching case registered at Matunga Police Station. He reportedly works as a house painter.

Police are continuing their probe to determine the involvement of the accused in other such offenses.