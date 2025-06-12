Mumbai Crime News: Man Arrested For Assaulting Senior Citizen, Snatching Handbag During Morning Walk In Kandivali

Representative Image

Mumbai: Charkop Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for assaulting a senior citizen and snatching her handbag during her morning walk in Kandivali West. The incident took place on the morning of May 31 in Mahavir Nagar.

According to the police, the 61-year-old victim was walking along the road when two men on a motorcycle approached her. One of them struck her on the head and snatched her handbag, which contained cash, her Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other personal items.

After informing the Charkop Police, the injured woman was taken to a private hospital in Chikuwadi, Borivali, where her statement was recorded. Police teams then reviewed footage from 130 to 150 CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene. They were able to capture images of the suspects’ motorcycle at the scene and later in Rajendra Nagar, Borivali East. The trail showed the suspects heading south from there.

Using mobile tower data, the police tracked down one of the accused, identified as Altaf Khan, a resident of Rajendra Nagar. Police said Khan already has two previous cases registered against him, including one related to narcotics. Efforts are underway to trace his accomplice, who is currently absconding.