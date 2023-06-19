Mumbai Crime: Minor Girl Raped by 24-year-old Neighbour, Arrested | Pixabay

Mumbai: A 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man. The incident occurred between June 9 and 11 in the Chembur area of Mumbai. According to the police, on the night of June 9, the victim was heading towards the public washroom when the accused approached her. He lured her by promising to show her something and insisted that she accompany him to his friend's place, which was located seven to eight houses away from where they lived.

Victim held captive

The victim informed the police that she was held captive in the house since the night of June 9, during which the accused sexually assaulted and raped her. She managed to return home on the evening of June 11. Although her parents suspected that she might have been kidnapped, they did not initially file a police complaint.

After repeated insistence by her parents, the victim finally revealed the entire incident upon her return home. Her parents then approached the police and registered a complaint against the accused. The police mentioned that the accused's friend was not present in town at the time and was unaware of the incident.

The victim, her parents, and her five siblings had migrated to Chembur from Uttar Pradesh just a year ago in search of better job opportunities, as stated by her parents in their statement to the police. The victim's parents were acquainted with the accused man since they all resided in the same area.

On June 13, the man was arrested from his residence and charged with rape under the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The RCF police officials confirmed that he is currently in judicial custody as per the court's order.