Mumbai Crime: MHB Police Arrest 4 Rajasthan Men In ₹6.79 Crore Borivali Jewellery Heist, Ornaments Worth ₹4.65 Crore Recovered

Mumbai, March 3: The MHB Police have arrested four individuals for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop in Borivali West and decamping with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 6.79 crore.

So far, the police have seized ornaments worth Rs 4.65 crore from the accused. All the accused are residents of Rajasthan. The robbery took place on January 14.

Salesmen accused of conspiracy

According to the police, the complainant, Shantilal Porwal, lodged a complaint at the MHB Police Station stating that the robbery occurred on January 14 at his jewellery shop, ‘My Gold Point’, located in IC Colony, Borivali West.

In his complaint, he alleged that two of his shop’s salesmen, Prabhu Singh Dasana and Narayan Singh, had conspired to steal gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 6.79 crore, weighing around five kilograms of gold.

The accused allegedly used duplicate keys to steal the jewellery from the shop’s showcase. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Accused traced to Rajasthan

During the probe, the police reviewed CCTV footage and found that both accused had fled to Rajasthan. The MHB Police sent a detection team to Rajasthan to trace and arrest them.

The police received information that one of the accused was hiding in a forest in Kuwaria village in Rajsamand district. They arrested Prabhu Singh Dasana from a temple located in the forest.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the duo had conspired with four other individuals to commit the crime. The additional accused were identified as Ganpat Singh Chadana, Kishan Singh Rebari, Modsingh Dasana and Devi Singh Dasana, all residents of Rajsamand district in Rajasthan. They were reportedly hiding in the same forest area.

Search operations and arrests

The police conducted three search operations in the forest and also used private drones during the operations. Modsingh Dasana was traced during one of the searches.

The police then began gathering information from the relatives and friends of the remaining accused. The team carried out investigations in Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Sardarshahar and Pali districts and developed local informers in Rajasthan.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in Kuwaria village and, on March 1, arrested Ganpat Singh and Kishan Singh.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Sandeep Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XI, and Harish Gawali, Senior Police Inspector of MHB Police Station.

