Mumbai Crime: Man stabs friend for not sharing beer

A 29-year-old man was stabbed with an ice pick after he refused to share a bottle of beer with his 'friend' in Jogeshwari (E). The deceased, Ajay Dravid, was consuming alcohol with his brother and friends, including the arrested accused Shanmugam Rajendra alias Sonu, 34, when the latter lost his calm over Ajay not sharing a bottle and stabbed him with an ice pick and brutally assaulted him. Meghwadi Police arrested Sonu and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder and murder.

Police said, the deceased Ajay Dravid, his brother Vijay had ordered a few beers and were drinking alcohol near their house behind the fish market in Jogeshwari (E), when Sonu asked for another bottle or a sip. However, since there were limited bottles and stock available amid the lockdown announced to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Ajay refused to share his bottle which sparked a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Sonu picked up an ice pick and stabbed Ajay in the stomach, following which he landed him with kicks and punches.

While Vijay and his other friends managed to break up the fight, Ajay was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Meghwadi Police booked Sonu for attempt to murder (section 307) and arrested him, as Ajay was undergoing treatment, subsequently succumbing to his injuries. A senior officer said, Sonu was then booked for murder (section 302) and later produced in a local magistrate court, which remanded him in police custody till May 30.