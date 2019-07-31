Mumbai Crime: Man sends lingerie, lewd texts to harass SoBo woman

A 33-year-old SoBo gallerist was allegedly being stalked by a man who used to send lewd texts, lingerie to harass the woman. The man continues to harass her despite his bail being rejected.

According to the Mid-Day, the man continues to harass the 33-year-old woman and her family even after his anticipatory bail was rejected. After sending lewd texts, obscene packages and demanding sexual favours, he even used the family's business email ID on July 28 to place online orders. "I can't believe he is roaming free while we live in fear. We didn't know a simple conversation would lead to so much trauma," the mother of a 33-year-old SoBo gallerist about the man told the leading daily. The Churchgate resident, who works as an art gallerist, first interacted with the alleged stalker, who has since been identified as Pradosh Naik, in October 2018.

The woman and man first got acquainted when the 33-year-old was out on a walk with her dog at Marine Drive, when Naik stopped her to inquire about her pet. He also asked for the 33-year-old's name, which she disclosed. But two months later, on December 2018, Naik called on the woman's landline and asked her mother about the woman. Since he refused to reveal his name, the woman's mother disconnected the call. Later, on December 28, 2018, the complainant received a WhatsApp message from a number which was registered under Naik's name. In that message, Naik introduced himself as a civil engineer who is unmarried and also alleged that he is a BCCI Level 1 umpire in Goa and gave information about his Facebook account.

Later, the woman blocked Naik's number, but in May and June, Naik contacted her on Facebook Messenger and kept making video and voice calls. The woman's mother told the Mid-Day, "He'd also sent some obscene voice messages. A few months later, he sent her a parcel through the post office. This is when we panicked. He now had our address. He was persistent and I was worried that we were dealing with a mentally troubled person."

On June 15, the complainant received a parcel with a handwritten note that said, "Hi darling! How are you? This is a special gift for you. Three panties exclusively for you. I hope you will like it.... please wear it?" After inquiring the woman got to know that the parcel had been sent from the Kalbadevi post office. Again after seven days, the complainant received another one, which also contained undergarments. After which the woman and her mother approached their family friend, advocate Manoj M Mirchandani, who helped them file an FIR against the accused.

On June 15, Marine Drive police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 354 (D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act. After the FIR was filed, Naik somehow managed to get anticipatory bail. Mirchandani told Mid-Day, "Upon learning that the accused had already managed to get an anticipatory bail, I moved court and got it cancelled on June 23. He [Naik] continues to be at large."

Naik's advocate told the leading daily, that the accused is a government servant, working for the Public Works Department (PWD) in Goa. He said that Naik has no connection to the two packages the complainant received at her home. Ugle also informed the court that Naik has no any criminal history. On July 24, the court rejected Naik's anticipatory bail application. Nishith Mishra, additional commissioner (south) told the Mid-Day, “With the honourable court rejecting the anticipatory bail that was granted earlier to the wanted accused, he is now out of legal protection. We will go all the way to apprehend the accused soon. Our investigation is underway."