Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife by slashing her throat, locks two daughters in house and commits suicide

On Tuesday, a 31-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by slashing her throat at his residence in Navi Mumbai's Uran. The man then locked his two daughters in the house and committed suicide.

According to Hindustan Times, the two daughters, aged one and two years, spent almost 24 hours in the house without food and water, until company officials broke open the door on Wednesday evening. The man was identified as Raju Kumar Rai worked as a supervisor at a company dealing in infrastructure goods. The couple hailed from Bihar. The company had provided him accommodation in a chawl at Jasai.

A case of murder was filed against him on Thursday. According to the police investigation, Rai killed his wife by slashing her throat and then locked the daughters with the body. He then committed suicide. Rai's body was found by police on the railway tracks of Panvel-JNPT goods trains on Tuesday night. That is when the cops registered an accidental death case. After police identified him, a case of murder was registered against him on Thursday.

Atul Ahire, assistant inspector of Uran police station told the leading daily, “Surprisingly, the daughters did not raise an alarm. They spent almost 24 hours next to the body without any food. On Wednesday evening, other company employees who lived nearby heard noises from the locked house. Sensing something amiss, they broke open the door. On finding the woman’s body and the girls, they informed us. On Thursday, we showed the photograph of the man who was found on the tracks to company officials. On learning that the unidentified man was Rai, we registered a murder case against him.”

Cops have said that the reason behind the murder and suicide is still not known and they are investigating the matter.