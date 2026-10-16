 Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Allegedly Groping School Girl At Masjid Railway Station
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Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Allegedly Groping School Girl At Masjid Railway Station

The incident occurred on October 12, when the girl was returning home after appearing for an examination. The GRP reportedly arrested the accused man within 24 hours of the case being filed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Allegedly Groping School Girl At Masjid Railway Station
Image for representation. | Pexels

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man has been reportedly arrested for allegedly groping a teenager at the Masjid railway station while she was returning from school.

The Government Railway Police traced the accused man and arrested him within 24 hours of the first information report being filed, The Times of India reported.

The incident

On October 12, the teenager, a 13-year-old girl, had gone to school to appear for an examination. Around 10.45 am on that day, she was heading home from the exam, and was on a foot overbridge above platforms 1 and 2 at the Masjid railway station.

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The accused man, Rakesh Gaud, allegedly took cover in the crowd and groped the teenage girl. He then allegedly stalked her to her home in Pydhonie, the newspaper reported.

After the girl narrated the incident to her mother, a complaint was filed at the Pydhonie police station. The police filed a case of molestation, and transferred the matter to the GRP station at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Police investigation

The authorities checked closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the Masjid railway station, as well as the area outside the station premises. The police then identified footage of the man walking towards Musafirkhana.

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The accused, Rakesh Gaud, is a resident of Govandi, The Times of India reported. He was taken into custody and subsequently produced before court.

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