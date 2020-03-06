Mumbai Crime: Malvani attempt to murder, one arrested

Mumbai: Malvani Police arrested an accused who tried to set a 27-year-old man and his house on fire over personal indifference. The man was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder.

In another incident, an unidentified man was found dead at Malvani and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered.

According to police, the incident occurred early on Wednesday morning, around 2.30am, when the Jaiswal family was fast asleep at their Malvani residence.

The arrested accused, who is suspected to have committed the act in an inebriated state, threw petrol on the main door of the house and set it ablaze.

The family which was sleeping inside, woke up due to the heat of the fire and tried to escape.

In the escape bid, 27-year-old man, Rakeshkumar Jaiswal, sustained a minor burn injury on his arm and was rushed to the hospital. The fire brigade was called on the spot, which extinguished it in time.

Meanwhile, the locals had alerted the police, who came and arrested the accused.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for mischief by fire (section 436) and attempt to murder (section 307).

In another incident at Malvani, an unidentified man in his late fifties, was found dead on Wednesday. The police are trying to identify him on the basis of tattoos on his body.

The tattoo on his arm reads “Shyam loves Varsha”. A case of accidental death has been recorded and the cops are verifying missing complaints recorded at other suburban police stations.