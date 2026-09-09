Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Arrest Man Allegedly Evading Court For 21 Years In 2005 Theft Case

Khar Police traced the long-pending theft case accused to Mumbai CSMT after tracking his movements through confidential sources | File Photo

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The Khar Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who had allegedly been evading the police and court proceedings for nearly 21 years in connection with a theft case registered in 2005.

The accused has been identified as Muttu Krishnan Ramakrishnan Aruntuddi, a resident of Mahim, Mumbai. He was wanted in a case registered at Khar Police Station under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the accused had repeatedly remained absent during hearings before the 9th Court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Bandra (East), Mumbai. Following his continued absence, the court issued a proclamation against him on August 4, 2023.

Police Trace Accused After 21 Years

The Khar Police’s Special Surveillance and Externment Team had been making efforts to trace the accused. Police visited his old address in Shah Nagar, Mahim, but found that the chawl where he had previously stayed had been demolished, leaving investigators with no immediate information about his whereabouts.

Police subsequently made inquiries through confidential sources and learned that the accused and the landlord had returned to their native place in Tamil Nadu.

Acting on the information, police kept a watch on his movements. On September 9, 2026, at around 10.30 am, the accused was traced and detained at Mumbai CSMT railway station after arriving in the city by train.

Accused Produced Before Court

Police informed the accused’s mother about his arrest as per legal procedure. He was subsequently produced before the concerned court for further proceedings.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Santosh Kate and Police Inspector Sachin Wagh of Khar Police Station.

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The Special Surveillance and Externment Team involved in the operation comprised PSI Dinesh Patil, Police Head Constable Gurav, Police Head Constable Pophale and Police Constable Thombre.

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