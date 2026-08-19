Mumbai Crime: Khar Murder Case Solved; 17-Year-Old Nephew Held For Alleged Killing Of Construction Worker At Site

Khar Police have taken a 17-year-old boy into custody in connection with the alleged murder of his uncle at a construction site | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The Khar police have solved a murder case in which a 35-year-old construction worker was allegedly killed and his body hidden under construction material at an under-construction site in Khar West. The victim’s 17-year-old nephew has been identified as the accused in the case.

The incident took place at the AOS Genesis construction site on Road No. 7, opposite SBI Bank, Khar West. The murder is believed to have occurred between 9.30 am and 2 pm on August 17.

According to the police, at around 12.30 pm on August 18, the Western Control Room informed Khar police that a man was found unconscious under cement bags at the construction site. A police team immediately reached the spot and found the man dead.

Murder Investigation Begins

The deceased was identified as Ravishankar Nandkishor Giri, 35, a construction worker from Samastipur, Bihar. As preliminary investigation indicated that he had been murdered and his body concealed under construction material, the Khar police registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

During the investigation, police closely examined the crime scene, technical evidence, circumstances at the site and statements of other construction workers.

The victim’s nephew, Vishalkumar Ramlakhan Giri, 17 years and eight months old, initially presented himself as the complainant and allegedly attempted to mislead the police and gain sympathy over the incident.

However, investigators noticed inconsistencies in his statements, body language, movements and account of the sequence of events. He was subsequently questioned using scientific and technical methods.

After correlating the technical evidence from the crime scene with information obtained from other workers and discrepancies in the minor’s statements, police suspicion against him grew stronger. Further investigation established that Vishalkumar was allegedly involved in the murder.

Motive Under Investigation

According to the preliminary investigation, the murder was allegedly committed following a dispute over an illicit relationship. The minor has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.

The police said the case was solved within a short period through a combination of technical evidence, circumstantial evidence and detailed questioning.

The investigation was carried out under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Santosh Kate, with Police Inspector Rahul Deshmukh, day-shift supervisor and investigating officer, and Police Inspector Prakash More (Crime).

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Assistant Police Inspectors Sandeep Patil, Yogesh Jadhav and Hanmant Kumbhare; Police Sub-Inspectors Dinesh Patil, Shailesh Chaudhary and Bhagyashree Shahane; and police personnel Rajkumar Kamble, Kundan Kadam, Ajit Mahadik, Vinod Madatwadkar, Mahesh Lahamge, Namdev Sawant, Vishal Bhamre, Santosh Kamble, Abhijit Kadam, Sumit Ahivale, Sachin Chavan and Manik Thombre were part of the investigation team.

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