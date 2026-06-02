Mumbai Crime: Kandivali Gymkhana Cashier Held For Allegedly Embezzling ₹24.10 Lakh From Restaurant Collections

Kandivali Police arrested a gymkhana cashier accused of manipulating accounts and siphoning off lakhs of rupees from customer payments | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 1: A man working as a cashier at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana club’s restaurants and bars in Kandivali West has been arrested by the Kandivali Police for allegedly embezzling Rs 24.10 lakh.

Accused allegedly manipulated account records

The case against the accused, Tejraj Pednekar, was registered on February 12, 2025. However, he had absconded and was arrested last week after remaining on the run for more than a year.

Police said Shirke Recreation Enterprises, which managed the club from 2013 to 2024, found discrepancies in accounts between May and December 2024.

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Pednekar allegedly used another cashier’s login credentials to make false entries and misappropriate cash collected from customers, police officials said.

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