Mumbai Crime: Jogeshwari resident abducts 25-year-old restaurateur, tries to extort Rs 75,000

Mumbai police are on a lookout for a man who allegedly abducted a restaurateur and attempted to extort Rs 75,000.

According to Mumbai Mirror, a Jogeshwari resident allegedly harassed a 25-year-old restaurateur for days, abducted him last week and attempted to extort Rs 75,000 from him after setting him free. The restaurateur filed a police complaint saying that a man started calling the police complaining about his rooftop restaurant in Malad violating rules. The Jogeshwari resident was identified as Sachin Londhe.

After the series of complaints, police visited the restaurant multiple times for rounds and also led to the restaurateur losing his patrons, thus taking a toll on its business. Later, restaurateur made his own inquiries, during which he got hold of Londhe’s contact number. The restaurateur called the Londhe and asked him the reason behind the harassment.

The next day Londhe asked to meet him outside a hotel in Malad. He met Londhe and another man at around 9 pm, after which Londhe and his accomplice then forced him on to a two-wheeler vehicle and took him a secluded spot at Pathanwadi in Kurar. There they threatened the restaurateur with dire consequences and then let him go. But soon after, Londhe allegedly began demanding Rs 75,000 from the 25-year-old to stop making calls to the police. He also allegedly claimed that he routinely harassed other restaurateurs in a similar fashion, reported the leading daily.