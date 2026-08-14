Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Arrest 2 Men Within 24 Hours For Alleged Murder Of 30-Year-Old In Prem Nagar

Goregaon Police arrested two accused in connection with the alleged murder of a 30-year-old man following a dispute outside Salman Hotel in Prem Nagar, Goregaon West | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The Goregaon Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man in Prem Nagar, Goregaon West.

The accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident following an intensive investigation. They have been identified as Ajay Munni Upadhyay (39) and Vikas Devaraj Paswan (23).

According to the police, around 11.30 pm on August 11, 2026, they received information that a man had been assaulted in front of Salman Hotel in Prem Nagar and had fallen unconscious. Local residents rushed the injured man to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Argument Over Hotel Bill Led To Assault

The deceased was identified as Aziz Mohammad Atik Khan (30), a resident of Prem Nagar, Goregaon West. His brother, Habib Mohammad Atik Khan, approached the police and lodged a complaint.

According to the complaint, Aziz had asked two unidentified men to pay the full bill to Salman Hotel owner Danish Khan. This led to an argument between the two men, Aziz and another person identified as Rajesh alias Takla.

The accused allegedly threatened Aziz, saying, “What is it to you? You don’t know us. We will see you,” before assaulting him with their hands and wooden strips from fruit boxes, causing fatal injuries.

Six Teams Formed To Trace Accused

Goregaon Police registered an FIR under Sections 103(1), 115(2), 352, 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. As the accused were initially unidentified and eyewitnesses could not recognise them, six investigation teams comprising crime-detection officers and personnel from police stations under the jurisdiction of DCP North Region-1 were formed.

The teams conducted an extensive search in Goregaon and acted on confidential information to trace the suspects. After establishing their involvement and completing verification, police arrested Ajay Munni Upadhyay (39), a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Goregaon West, and Vikas Devaraj Paswan (23), an office boy residing in Prem Nagar, Goregaon West, at around 2.43 am on August 13.

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Court Remands Accused To Custody

The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until August 23, 2026. Further investigation is underway by the Goregaon Police.

Police said the case was detected and both accused were arrested within 24 hours of the offence following sustained efforts by officers and personnel of North Region-1 and Goregaon Police Station.

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