Mumbai Crime: Gangster Prasad Pujari’s mother arrested on the charges of MCOCA

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the mother of gangster Prasad Pujari on the charges of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Wednesday. Pujari’s mother Indira Vithal Pujari, 62, was arrested after her named surfaces for demanding extortion from a Vikhroli-based builder.

The Crime Branch suspect Indira to be involved in the firing incident on Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav in December last year. According to the CB officer, Pujari threatened a Vikhroli-based developer and sought Rs10 lakh extortion.

When the developer stopped answering his calls Pujari sent his aide Sunil Angane, 56, at his officer. However, the builder approached Mumbai CB and filed a case. Then, CB arrested Angane who has been paid Rs25,000 for threatening.

During the probe, it has been revealed the money was transferred to Angane by Pujari’s cousin Sukesh Kumar who has later arrested from his native place in Kuthiya in Udupi, Karnataka. Kumar told the cops money was given by Pujari’s mother Indira.