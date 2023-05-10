Mumbai Crime: Gang selling fake iPhones busted, 3 held

Representative Image

The Dindoshi police have busted a gang that allegedly duped people by selling duplicate Apple iPhones at low cost across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The modus operandi of the three accused, residents of Meerut and Uttar Pradesh, was to approach people and offer them “cheap deals”.

The matter surfaced when a 31-year-old man Ravindra Ahir of Ulhasnagar approached the police last December. According to Ahir’s statement to the police, the accused promised him to provide iPhone in a much cheaper rate, for the latest model. They called Ahir in Goregaon, outside Oberoi Mall to “hand over the phone”.

Victim paid ₹80,000 for fake iPhone

They gave him a duplicate phone, which at first glance, looked exactly the same with a logo and a firm outer packing. Ahir gave them ₹80,000. A day later he realised the phone is fake and he lodged a complaint.

Three months later, police got the clue and arrested the trio Shami Ahmed, 21, Adil Ahmed, 23, and Ahmed Nawaz, 32. The police even found some duplicate iPhones in their possession.

More cases registered against thieves in Mumbai

There were similar cases registered against them in Dindoshi, Worli and Colaba police stations, police said. The accused further revealed that they had done similar "transactions" in Navi Mumbai, Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh and Bangalore in Karnataka.

Police are currently in touch with the respective police of these cities, which will be mentioned in the charge sheet of the case while presenting them in court. A case of cheating has been registered against them and they have been remanded to police custody.