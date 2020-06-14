Mumbai Crime: Duo held with drugs worth Rs 5.36 lakh

Mumbai: Crime branch unit 9 officers arrested two men in connection to a drug racket wherein they targeted college students and sold drugs like cannabis (ganja), weed and a high quality hydro weed on the darknet.

During the raid, police seized 228 grams of high quality drugs valued at Rs 5.37 lakh. While police are investigating the case further, they believe more arrests are likely to be made as and when involvement of other stakeholders in this racket come to the fore.

Police said, on Friday, they received a tip-off that two men were to reach Marwah Bhavan Compound near Turner Road in Bandra. Acting on this information, police laid a trap and intercepted two men, who were moving suspiciously. Upon checking, police found 228 grams of high quality cannabis, weed in their possession. The duo, Arif Usman Mithaiwala, 22 and Faiz Shakeel Bhiwandiwala, 31 were immediately arrested and taken in custody for further probe. Of the arrested duo, Arif Mithaiwala is the son of a well-known Mahim-based sweet shop owner Usman Mithaiwala.