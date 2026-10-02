Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Gold And Diamond Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport; 8 Arrested

DRI officials seized gold and diamonds during an operation against an alleged smuggling network at Mumbai airport | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: Officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai have busted a gold and diamond smuggling syndicate and arrested eight persons, including Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan nationals. The agency officials have seized diamonds worth Rs 1.10 crore and gold worth Rs 12.64 crore.

Airport Staffer Among Accused

According to DRI sources, specific intelligence was received regarding one person, namely S.K. Ansari, working as a ground staff member in a food eatery at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, who is involved in gold and diamond smuggling through CSMI Airport, Mumbai.

Further, as per the intelligence, the said airport staffer was to hand over diamonds to a passenger, M.S.L. Balli, who was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai on Wednesday night. Ansari and Balli were then apprehended and during their personal search, the officials recovered three egg-shaped capsules purported to be gold in wax form.

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Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan Nationals Held

Their questioning further led to the arrest of four Bangladeshi and two Sri Lankan nationals who were also part of the syndicate. The officials have recovered and seized diamonds worth Rs 1.10 crore and 8,320 grams of gold valued at Rs 12.64 crore.

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