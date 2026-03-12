Mumbai Crime: DB Marg Police Arrest Human Trafficking Accused Absconding For 10 Years From Jharkhand

D B Marg Police apprehend human trafficking accused Jogesh Chandradev Yadav from Jharkhand after he evaded arrest for nearly a decade | File Photo

Mumbai, March 12: The D. B. Marg Police have arrested an accused who had been absconding for the past ten years in connection with a human trafficking case. The accused was apprehended from Koderma in Jharkhand following technical surveillance and intelligence inputs.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Jogesh Chandradev Yadav, a resident of Omnivas, Room No. 48, 3rd Floor, Grant Road, Mumbai.

He is an accused in an FIR registered at D. B. Marg Police Station in 2015 under Sections 370(3) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7(1) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA).

The 34th Sessions Court, Mumbai, had issued a non-bailable warrant against Yadav as he had failed to appear before the court for the past decade.

Police trace accused through technical surveillance

During the search for the accused, police visited the address mentioned in the warrant, but he was not found there. Acting on information from a confidential source, investigators traced his native village to Jagdishpur in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

Police then obtained the mobile number of his father and conducted technical analysis to identify the accused’s mobile number.

Further CDR and HDR analysis revealed that the accused had been staying in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, his location shifted to Jharkhand. Police received specific information that he would visit Sanjeevani Hospital near Daliya Dam in Koderma. A trap was laid and the accused was successfully detained.

Accused produced before court

Following due procedures and the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India, the accused was formally arrested on March 9, 2026. He was produced before a local court, which granted four days’ transit remand to Mumbai Police.

On March 12, the accused was produced before the 34th Sessions Court in Mumbai, which remanded him to judicial custody till March 16.

Police team involved in the operation

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Dr. Abhinav Deshmukh, DCP Dr. Mohit Kumar Garg (Zone-02), and ACP Dnyaneshwar Wagh of Girgaon Division.

The investigation team included PSI Ajim Sheikh, Police Constable Kapse, Police Constable Sagar Divte, Head Constable Vinod Mhatre, and Police Constable Pravin Rathod.

