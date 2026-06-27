Mumbai Crime: Customs Arrests Clearing Agent In Alleged ₹1.4 Crore Duty Evasion Case At JNCH

Customs arrested a clearing agent in connection with an alleged ₹1.4 crore duty evasion case involving imported cashew kernels | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 26: The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) (Import), Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva, on Thursday arrested a clearing agent for his alleged involvement in the wilful misdeclaration and concealment of imported broken cashew kernels with a market value of approximately Rs 3.52 crore, causing an estimated customs duty loss of Rs 1.4 crore to the exchequer.

Accused Admits Financing Imports

According to Customs sources, based on specific intelligence that a company had wilfully misdeclared broken cashew kernels by concealing them with cashew husk pellets, the agency issued summons to a clearing agent, a Bhandup resident.

During the investigation, the accused appeared in response to the summons, and his statement was recorded, wherein he made several material admissions establishing his active role in the import transaction.

"He also admitted that the import was financed by him through his personal savings, mortgaged gold and loans from acquaintances. His admissions establish that although the imports were made in the name of an import company, the accused was the actual person who arranged, financed, controlled and executed the import transaction. His role was not merely that of a Customs clearance agent but that of the de facto importer," a Customs officer said.

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Investigation Continues

"Further probe is on to ascertain the complete conspiracy and identify all persons involved, trace the financial trail relating to cash payments, import remittances and sale proceeds, identify the actual beneficiaries and purchasers of the imported goods, and recover further documentary and digital evidence. The investigation in this case is at the preliminary stage, and further probe is required to break the bigger nexus involved in the illicit activities," the officer said.

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