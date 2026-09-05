Mumbai Crime: CA Booked Over Alleged ₹4,804 Crore Foreign Remittances Using Unverified Form 15CB Certificates

The M.R.A. Marg Police are investigating alleged irregularities in Form 15CB certificates linked to large foreign remittances | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: The M.R.A. Marg Police have registered a case against a chartered accountant and directors of three alleged shell companies for allegedly facilitating the transfer of Rs 4,804 crore and Rs 54 lakh abroad by preparing and submitting Form 15CB certificates without verifying the necessary documents.

According to the complaint filed by Pratik Laxmikishor Mantri, 30, Assistant Director of Income Tax, the Income Tax Department received confidential information that CA Ganesh Arun Patne had allegedly prepared Form 15CB certificates required for foreign remittances without carrying out the mandatory verification of supporting documents. The department subsequently conducted an inquiry into the matter.

Certificates Issued For Three Companies

According to the investigation, Patne had issued Form 15CB certificates for three companies, including Transitline Shipping Agencies Pvt. Ltd., Revelation Maritime Pvt. Ltd. and Everlight Shipping Pvt. Ltd. The alleged transactions relate to the financial years 2022-23 to 2024-25.

The Income Tax Department’s verification reportedly found that the three companies could not be located at their registered addresses. The complaint alleges that despite showing very low income in their Income Tax Returns, the companies had allegedly remitted substantial amounts of money abroad. The department has therefore suspected the companies of being shell entities.

Documents Allegedly Not Verified

The complaint states that under the applicable Income Tax Rules, a chartered accountant issuing Form 15CB is required to verify relevant documents, including agreements between the remitter and recipient, books of accounts, supporting documents, the nature of the remittance and the applicable tax deduction.

However, investigators allegedly found that Patne had issued the certificates without verifying the companies' books of accounts, agreements and other supporting documents. The inquiry also allegedly revealed that bills of lading, which were required for the Form 15CB certificates, had been fabricated by the companies.

According to the complaint, Patne allegedly admitted during the inquiry that there had been irregularities in his work.

He reportedly told investigators that an acquaintance, Amol Patkar, had introduced him to several persons, including Samson Callous Fernandes, Srinivas Rao, Sunil Chanda Singh, Prasad Subhash Sawant and Santosh Jaiswal, following which a meeting was held regarding preparation of Form 15CB certificates for their business.

The Income Tax Department has alleged that Patne did not examine or verify the relevant books of accounts, agreements or other documents of the companies and, allegedly with the intention of earning money, facilitated the foreign remittances.

Rs 4,804 Crore Remitted Abroad

The complaint alleges that the three companies were able to remit approximately Rs 4,804 crore and Rs 54 lakh abroad through the allegedly incorrect Form 15CB certificates.

Investigators have alleged that the transactions resulted in tax evasion and financial loss to the government, besides potentially affecting the country's foreign exchange reserves and economic integrity. The Income Tax Department has further alleged that the foreign remittances would not have been possible without the certificates issued by Patne.

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Police Probe Transactions And Documents

Based on the complaint, the M.R.A. Marg Police have registered a case against CA Ganesh Arun Patne, the directors of the three companies and others allegedly involved in the conspiracy. Police are now investigating the companies, the financial transactions, the supporting documents and the role of other persons allegedly involved in the case.

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