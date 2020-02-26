Mumbai Crime: Burkha-clad man tries to rob jewellery shop, arrested

Mumbai: Dadar police has arrested a 40-year-old man when he attempted to rob a jewellery shop in Prabhadevi on Tuesday afternoon. The accused who came wearing a burkha has been caught by the locals when the salesman working at the shop raised an alarm. The accused, identified as Mangalsingh Gulabsingh Devada, was a former employee of the shop.

The incident took place at around 4pm when two persons wearing burhka went to Swarnadeep Jewellers, in Prabhadevi. According to the police, “One has been identified by the salesman as she had booked jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh three days ago by giving an advance payment of Rs 5,000 and told that she had come to collect her order, while the other person went to the other side of the counter. One salesman and daughter-in-law of the owner were at the shop at the time of the incident.”

According to Gaurishankar Chaplot, owner of the shop, “Suddenly the burkha clad person removed a weapon and held it towards our salesman and ordered him to remove all the jewellery. However, our salesman caught the gun and pulled the person inside the shop and then ran out of the shop shouting ‘chor-chor’ (burgler).”

“The burkha clad woman, who came to collect her jewellery, first came out of the shop and then the other burkha clad person tried to escape and run out of the shop. However, he was caught by the crowd. When his burkha was removed, locals identified him to be Devada, our former employee,” he added.

“We have arrested the accused for the sections of attempt to robbery and under the Arms act and our investigation is underway,” said Diwakar Shelke, senior police inspector, Dadar police statio.

The police suspect that the other burkha clad woman to be accomplice of Devada and sent a team in search of her