Mumbai Crime Branch Probes Salim Dola Over Dubai Properties, Allegedly Misleading Investigators In Drug Money Trail | File Photo

Mumbai: Notorious drug trafficker Salim Dola, who was recently handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is allegedly attempting to mislead investigators during questioning, police sources said.

Dola is currently in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 3, with his police remand set to expire on Monday. He is expected to be produced before the Esplanade Court for further orders. Sources said that during interrogation, Dola claimed that properties he had allegedly purchased in Dubai using proceeds from narcotics trafficking had already been sold. Investigators are attempting to verify the claim and trace the financial trail linked to the assets.

The probe has also revealed that Dola allegedly lived in Turkey under the name Ayhaan Shaikh. Crime Branch officers are examining his overseas movements, financial transactions and possible international links to the narcotics network.

Dola has been questioned by multiple Crime Branch units in connection with different cases. Initially, Crime Branch Unit 7 interrogated him in the Satara drug factory case. He was subsequently questioned by Unit 2 in the Mysuru drug factory case until May 30. After being remanded to judicial custody, Dola was later taken into the custody of Crime Branch Unit 3.

Unit 3 is currently investigating Dola's alleged role in the kidnapping and extortion case involving Andheri-based businessman Sajid Electricwala.