Mumbai Crime Branch Probes Hawala Operator Link In Javed Jaffrey Investment Scam, LOC Issued |

The Mumbai crime branch is probing the role of an alleged hawala operator from Zaveri Bazaar in the investment scam registered on the complaint of actor Javed Jaffrey and his family, with investigators suspecting that funds linked to the case were routed through him.

Payments routed through Poojan Technologies to suspended BMC officer

Police sources alleged that Nirav Gokani is the hawala operator who is believed to have fled to Dubai. They said he allegedly received multiple payments through an entity named Poojan Technologies before the money was transferred to suspended BMC ward officer Mahesh Patil, an accused in the case. The crime branch recently issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Patil amid concerns that he may try to leave the country.

As per case details, UK-based businessman Nishit Patel is accused of cheating Jaffrey, his wife Habiba, and other family members by promising lucrative returns from investments linked to the redevelopment of the New Kamal Kunj project in Bandra West.

Patel arrested, co-accused Rupesh More held for forging documents

Patel was earlier arrested by the property cell of the crime branch. Investigators later arrested co-accused Rupesh More, who allegedly prepared forged government documents and impersonated an official from the registration department.

Investigators claim that money allegedly siphoned from the Jaffrey family was routed through several entities, including Ayaan Enterprises, Harinam Enterprises, Poojan Technologies, Udit Traders, Ashiyan Food, RPP Multitrade Pvt Ltd, Trod-2 World Trading and Jalor Pay Fintech. Transactions involving these firms are under scrutiny.

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Police have also alleged that Patel took possession of a Rolex watch worth around ₹20 lakh belonging to Jaffrey’s son, along with 6,000 Euros, 2,400 Swiss Francs, 3,880 UAE Dirhams and 2,000 Saudi Riyals.

During the probe, officers found that More allegedly visited Habiba and convinced the family that he would complete registration formalities on behalf of a developer. Investigators said he used equipment resembling that found in government registration offices to obtain photographs, signatures and thumb impressions. Several seized documents bore counterfeit seals purportedly belonging to the Office of the Sub-Registrar, Andheri No. 4.

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