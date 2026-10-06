Mumbai Crime Branch Cracks Down On 10 Alleged Bogus Doctors Practising Without Medical Degrees, Licences

Crime Branch teams raided seven Mumbai clinics and seized medicines and medical equipment worth approximately ₹2.20 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken action against 10 alleged bogus doctors who were reportedly practising medicine without possessing valid medical degrees or registration licences, officials said.

The action was carried out following credible information received by Unit 7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch that several persons operating clinics in different parts of Mumbai were allegedly posing as doctors and treating patients for various ailments, including sexually transmitted diseases, without having the required medical qualifications.

According to police, the accused were allegedly administering allopathic, Ayurvedic and Unani medicines to patients and charging them hefty fees, thereby allegedly putting the health of unsuspecting citizens at risk.

Raids Conducted At Seven Clinics

Acting on the information, Crime Branch personnel, along with medical officers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), conducted raids on different days at seven clinics in Bhandup, Jogeshwari, Borivali, Dahisar and Mankhurd.

The clinics raided included Santosh Health Clinic and Vinayak Health Clinic in Bhandup; Hamdam Dawakhana and Kohinoor Dawakhana in Jogeshwari; Ankush Ayurvedic Dawakhana in Borivali; Deepak Herbal Health Care Clinic in Dahisar; and Samar Ayurvedic Dawakhana in Mankhurd, where the action was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 6.

Medicines And Equipment Seized

Police said 10 persons were found allegedly practising as doctors despite not possessing valid medical qualifications or registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council. During the raids, some of the accused were also allegedly found selling expired Unani and Ayurvedic medicines.

Police seized various medicines and medical equipment, including medicine bottles, syringes and antibiotic tablets, collectively valued at approximately Rs 2.20 lakh.

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Cases Registered Under Medical Practitioners Act

Cases have been registered against the alleged bogus doctors at Bhandup Police Station under Sections 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. The investigation has been handed over to Crime Branch Unit 7, Ghatkopar, and further investigation is underway.

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