Mumbai Crime Branch Busts ₹11 Crore Extortion Plot; 5 Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Bandra Developer In Chhota Rajan Gang’s Name | VIDEO

Five suspects were arrested after allegedly arriving to collect an initial ₹25 lakh instalment in an extortion case involving a Bandra redevelopment project | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five people for allegedly demanding ₹11 crore in extortion from a developer involved in a redevelopment project in Bandra West while threatening him in the name of the Chhota Rajan gang.

The arrested accused have been identified as Daniel Steven, Ethel Steven, Nazir Sheikh, Abdullah Khan and Remy Fernandes. According to the police, the accused allegedly demanded an initial instalment of ₹25 lakh from the developer of the redevelopment project. They subsequently arrived at a designated location to collect the extortion amount, unaware that the police had laid a trap.

#WATCH | The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five people for allegedly demanding ₹11 crore in extortion from a developer involved in a redevelopment project in Bandra West while threa*ening him in the name of the Chhota Rajan gang.



Reported by… pic.twitter.com/PVF49aIi9A — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 2, 2026

Fake Currency Bundles Used In Trap

To trap the accused, the Anti-Extortion Cell allegedly placed 50 bundles of fake currency notes bearing the words “Children’s Bank of India” inside a bag instead of the demanded ₹25 lakh.

Police reportedly placed genuine ₹500 notes on the top and bottom of the bundles to make the bag appear to contain real currency. When the accused arrived and accepted the bag, the police team immediately intercepted and arrested all five suspects.

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Probe Into Chhota Rajan Gang Connection

The Crime Branch has launched a further investigation to determine whether the Chhota Rajan gang's name was used merely to intimidate the developer or whether the accused had any actual links with the underworld network. Police are also searching for other suspected accomplices who may have been involved in the extortion plot.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)