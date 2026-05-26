Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Main Accused In Byculla Firing Case Linked To D-Company Aide's Son | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the main accused in the Byculla firing case linked to the attack on Sameer Mohammad Asif Khan alias Sameer Sheikh, the son of alleged D-Company gangster Asif Sheikh alias Asif Dadi.

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According to an IANS report, the main accused has been identified as Saif Mastan. He was arrested in West Bengal after remaining absconding for several days. The firing targeted Sameer Sheikh over an alleged financial dispute.

Earlier, on May 13, within 24 hours of the firing, the Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested two other accused from Mahim. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the firing case. The suspects, identified as Zeeshan Anwar Sheikh (30) and Sadik Sheikh Liyakat Sheikh (30), were arrested by Crime Branch officials from the Mahim Dargah area.

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