Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 2 Punjab Men With Turkish Pistols, Probes Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested two Punjab residents and seized two Turkish-made Zigana pistols and 50 live cartridges, prompting a probe into possible links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The accused, Ranjit Singh, 36, and Amrit Pal Singh, 23, both from Tarn Taran district, allegedly travelled to Mumbai to supply the weapons to a local criminal network. The police suspect the firearms may have entered India through Pakistan, though the trafficking route remains under investigation.

Acting on a tip-off received by police inspector Arun Thorat, an AEC team laid a trap near the P D’Mello Road bus stop at Wadi Bunder early Tuesday. Under the supervision of AEC in-charge Police Inspector Sanjay Tarlagatti and Thorat, the duo was intercepted around 6am. One Zigana pistol was recovered from each accused.

DCP (Crime) Raj Tilak Roshan confirmed that the weapons were Turkish-made. Police said both accused have criminal antecedents in Punjab, including attempt-tomurder and NDPS cases.

Officials are examining possible links to recent Bishnoi gang-related firing incidents and tracing the source, intended recipients and route of the weapons.