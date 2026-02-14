Mumbai Crime: BKC Police Book Man For Forging NSE Letterhead To Attempt ₹2.50 Crore Fake Share Transfer To Demat Account

BKC Police investigate forged NSE documents allegedly used to fraudulently transfer shares worth ₹2.50 crore into a Demat account | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 13: The BKC Police Station registered an FIR against Gaurav Sahay for allegedly forging the National Stock Exchange of India’s letterhead and logo, and using the fabricated documents to request the transfer of shares worth Rs 2.50 crore to a Demat account.

The case was registered on February 11 under Section 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Complaint by NSE official

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sumed Patil, 47, Chief Manager in the Secretarial and Corporate Compliance Department of NSE, stated that NSE serves as a platform for various companies to buy and sell shares.

In 2023, NSE entered into an agreement with MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., appointing it as its Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) to handle matters related to its shares. The company’s office is located in Vikhroli West.

NSE discontinued paper share certificates in 2019 and had informed all investors and companies in advance.

Suspicious share transfer request

On December 3, 2025, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. informed NSE via email that, on November 28, 2025, Gaurav Kumar Sahay had submitted share certificates via email, purportedly worth Rs 2.50 crore, and requested that the shares be converted into Demat form.

Upon examining the folio details and cross-checking the records, the NSE found that the concerned folio number, documents and shares did not exist in its records, raising suspicion.

Forged documents and Demat request

Subsequently, on January 20, 2026, Sahay allegedly sent another email to MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., requesting that the shares worth Rs 2.50 crore be immediately transferred to a Demat account bearing NSDL account number IN306114.

However, verification revealed that no such folio number, shareholder name or shares existed. Further inquiry confirmed that the documents submitted by him were forged.

The FIR states that Sahay allegedly created the forged documents between December 3, 2025 and January 20, 2026, using electronic devices.

FIR registered

Following this, NSE filed a complaint, after which the police registered a case against Sahay.

