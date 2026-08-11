Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests 49-Year-Old Man With MD Worth ₹2.53 Crore In Kandivali East

Mumbai Crime Branch’s ANC seized 1,015 grams of MD worth about ₹2.53 crore and arrested a 49-year-old suspect in Kandivali East | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The Bandra Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly possessing and transporting mephedrone (MD) for sale in Kandivali East.

Acting on a tip-off on August 11, the ANC team laid a trap near the Sai Dham/Dattani Park bus stop in Gayatri Nagar, along the Western Express Highway, Kandivali East. Police detained Chandramani Shivshankar Pandey, 49, at the public place while he was allegedly carrying the narcotic substance for sale.

MD Worth Rs 2.53 Crore Seized

During a search, police recovered 1,015 grams of mephedrone (MD) from his possession. The seized narcotic has an estimated value of approximately Rs 2.53 crore.

The accused was arrested, and a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the MD, its intended recipients and the wider supply network.

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The action was carried out by the Bandra Unit team, led by Senior Police Inspector Vishal Chandanshive, under the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

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