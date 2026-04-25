Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Engineer For Taking ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe In Andheri East

ACB nabs BMC engineer in Andheri East for allegedly accepting bribe during construction approval process | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 25: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a civic engineer from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after allegedly catching him red-handed while accepting a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe.

Accused identified as junior engineer

The accused, identified as Vishal Bhavsar Vani, is a Junior Engineer posted with the Storm Water Drains Department in the K/East ward, which covers the Andheri East area.

Bribe allegedly demanded for clearances

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. According to ACB officials, the complainant had approached Vani for permissions related to a construction site, including storm water drainage clearances. During the process, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh to facilitate the required approvals.

Trap laid by ACB

Following negotiations, he agreed to accept Rs 2.5 lakh as the first instalment.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB’s Mumbai unit on April 22 and lodged a formal complaint. Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount on April 24.

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Operation led by senior officials

The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior ACB officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Pravin Patil. The action was guided by Additional Commissioner-level officers of the ACB’s Mumbai unit.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

ACB appeals to citizens

The ACB has appealed to citizens to report instances of corruption. Complaints can be filed through its official website or helpline.

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