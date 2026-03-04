Mumbai Crime: 47-Year-Old Sion Hotelier Duped Of ₹10 Lakh In Restaurant Lease Scam; LT Marg Police Register FIR

LT Marg Police register a cheating case after a Sion-based hotelier alleged he was duped of ₹10 lakh in a bogus South Mumbai restaurant lease deal | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 3: A 47-year-old hotelier from Sion has alleged that he was cheated of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of renting a restaurant in South Mumbai. The LT Marg Police Station has registered a case against the accused for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The complainant, Udaykumar Vitthal Shetty (47), resides at Satyam Shivam Sundaram Building, Sion Circle, and runs “Darshan Bar and Restaurant” in Andheri (East) along with his elder brother.

Advertisement and agreement

According to the FIR, Shetty was looking to expand his business and came across an advertisement in a newspaper dated September 30, 2025, offering a Chinese and Punjabi fast-food hotel for rent in South Mumbai. The advertisement mentioned a monthly rent and provided a contact number.

Upon contacting the number on October 2, 2025, Shetty got in touch with one Shrikant Nandkishor Thorat. Thorat allegedly called him to Charni Road and showed him a restaurant named “Colombo Chinese” located on Jagannath Shankarsheth Road, Marine Lines (East).

Thorat reportedly offered the hotel on a five-year lease, demanding a security deposit of ₹10 lakh and monthly rent of ₹65,000. He assured Shetty that the premises would be renovated and handed over by November 1, 2025.

Believing the offer, Shetty paid ₹1 lakh in cash as token money on October 3. On October 7, Thorat allegedly completed an online leave-and-licence registration process and sent a PDF copy of the agreement.

On the same day, Shetty paid ₹4 lakh in cash and issued a cheque of ₹5 lakh from his mother’s bank account. The cheque was encashed on October 8, 2025.

Property found demolished

However, when Shetty later followed up regarding renovation work, Thorat allegedly gave evasive replies, claiming he was out of Mumbai. On November 2, 2025, when Shetty visited the premises, he found that the hotel had already been demolished for redevelopment.

He alleged that Thorat had concealed the fact that the property was slated for redevelopment at the time of entering into the agreement.

Despite repeated demands for a refund, Thorat allegedly promised to return the money after March 2026 but later stopped responding and blocked Shetty’s calls.

Also Watch:

Shetty has alleged that Thorat dishonestly induced him to pay ₹10 lakh — ₹5 lakh in cash and ₹5 lakh via cheque — despite knowing that the property was under redevelopment and unavailable for lease. Based on the complaint, LT Marg Police have registered a case against Shrikant Nandkishor Thorat. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/