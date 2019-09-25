Mumbai Crime: 39-year-old NRI woman arrested for duping investors of Rs 6,500 crore

On Monday, a 39-year-old woman was arrested by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police for duping investors of Rs 6,500 crore.

According to the Hindustan Times, the woman was wanted in multi-crore Royal Twinkle Star Club (RTSC) investment fraud in which over 18 lakh investors were duped of around Rs 6,500 crore, across multiple states. The woman was identified as Suchitra Omprakash Goyenka, a Dubai non-resident Indian (NRI). Goyenka was arrested after she arrived in India to see her parents. As there was a look-out circular (LOC) issued against her, she was nabbed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The EOW had earlier arrested three persons in the case, including Goyenka’s father Omprakash Goyenka, the managing director of RTSC. The company allegedly cheated lakhs of investors across Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat, between 2008 and 2016. An investigating officer of the case told the leading, “Goyenka’s name cropped up during the investigation of the case. She is the director of Mira Hospitality and Food Solutions, a beneficiary company in which investors’ money was allegedly routed through other companies. After her role was discovered, on June 21 a LOC was issued against her and on Monday night she was arrested at the airport.”

Suchitra Goyenka has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors’ (MPID) Act and has been remanded to police custody toll September 26.