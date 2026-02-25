 Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Drunk Driver Booked After Rash Driving During Late-Night Naka-Bandi At Wadi Bunder Junction
A 39-year-old driver was booked by Mumbai Police after being caught drunk and driving dangerously during a naka-bandi at Wadi Bunder Junction, with breath test results showing alcohol levels above the legal limit.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 03:28 AM IST
article-image
Traffic police intercept intoxicated driver at Wadi Bunder Junction during late-night naka-bandi operation in Mumbai | Representative Image/ Pexels

Mumbai, Feb 24: A 39-year-old driver has been booked for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering public safety during a late-night naka-bandi operation at Wadi Bunder Junction.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Yashwant Gaikwad (39), a driver by profession and a resident of Chinchvali, Post Khoni, Taluka Ambernath, Thane district.

According to the complaint filed by Police Constable Ajit Ananda Chandane (35), attached to the Pydhonie Traffic Division of the Mumbai Police, the incident took place in the early hours of February 15.

Chandane, who joined the force in 2015 and has been serving with the Pydhonie Traffic Division since 2025, was on night patrol duty on February 14, 2026, at Wadi Bunder Junction on P. D’Mello Road. Between 1:30 am and 3:30 am, he was conducting a naka-bandi operation along with personnel from Dongri Police Station.

Breath analyser test confirms alcohol level

At around 3:15 am, a Maruti Swift Dzire bearing registration number MH-05-CM-1417 was spotted approaching at high speed in a rash and dangerous manner. The vehicle was intercepted, and during questioning, the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and allegedly failed to cooperate with the police.

The driver was taken to Dongri Police Station, where a breath analyser test was conducted. The test reportedly showed an alcohol level of 55 mg per 100 ml of blood, exceeding the permissible limit of 30 mg per 100 ml under the law.

Based on the findings, a government complaint has been registered against Gaikwad for drunk and rash driving, and a case has been formally lodged at Dongri Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

