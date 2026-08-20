Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Dubai Returnee’s Ghatkopar Death Turns Murder Case, Mother-In-Law Among 5 Arrested

Police have arrested five people in connection with the alleged murder of a 35-year-old woman who had returned from Dubai for a holiday | File Photo

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The suspicious death of 35-year-old Sapna Pramod Ganji, who had returned to Mumbai from Dubai for a holiday, was allegedly strangled to death at her Ghatkopar residence, with police uncovering a premeditated conspiracy allegedly involving her mother-in-law and four members of a domestic worker’s family.

Five Arrested In Murder Case

Police have arrested Sapna’s mother-in-law, 60-year-old Dhanalakshmi Bhikshapati Ganji, along with domestic help Mangalabai Suresh Jadhav, 45, her husband Suresh Ganpat Jadhav, 46, daughter Shivani Suresh Jadhav, 21, and son Sajan Suresh Jadhav, 19. The accused allegedly planned the murder and were promised Rs 3 lakh for carrying it out.

According to the FIR, Sapna, daughter of Rajendra Narsayya Vallal of Nalasopara, married Pramod Ganji, a resident of Pantnagar, Ghatkopar, in May 2013. For the first two years, she reportedly lived peacefully with her husband and in-laws. However, she later allegedly faced harassment from her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Sapna gave birth to a son in September 2016. Despite this, the alleged harassment continued, following which she returned to her parental home.

In 2024, she filed a complaint against her in-laws at Nalasopara police station under Section 498A of the IPC and other relevant provisions. She and her family also approached the Vasai civil court with a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act.

Return To Mumbai

In August 2024, Pramod and his family reportedly assured Sapna that she would be treated properly and would not be harassed in future. She subsequently returned to Mumbai and later lived with Pramod and their son in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East. Around a year ago, the family moved to another wing of their earlier building in Pantnagar, according to the police.

In February 2026, Pramod was transferred to Dubai by his company, and he moved there with Sapna and their son. In June, Sapna returned to Mumbai with her son for a holiday and began staying at their residence in Triveni Apartment, D Wing, Room No. 204.

Police Suspect Conspiracy

Police allege that Dhanalakshmi continued to harbour resentment against her daughter-in-law over the earlier domestic violence and 498A cases. During interrogation, she allegedly disclosed details of the conspiracy.

On August 16, Sapna was found dead. Dhanalakshmi initially allegedly attempted to portray the death as an accident, claiming that Sapna had slipped and fallen in the bathroom. However, police noticed dark bluish marks around her neck and bleeding on the left side of her head, raising suspicion.

During initial questioning, Dhanalakshmi allegedly claimed that she had quarrelled with Sapna and pushed her, causing her to fall in the bathroom and sustain a fatal head injury. Further investigation, including examination of technical evidence and CCTV footage, reportedly contradicted this version.

Murder Plan Allegedly Executed

Police allege that about a month before the incident, Dhanalakshmi conspired with her former domestic worker Mangalabai Jadhav and her family to kill Sapna. According to the police, the plan involved throwing chilli powder into Sapna’s eyes, strangling her and eliminating evidence. Dhanalakshmi allegedly promised the Jadhav family Rs 3 lakh in return.

On August 16, at around 4.45 pm, when Sapna was alone at home, the accused allegedly entered the flat one after another. Police claim that Sapna was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the accused attacked her with a glass, threw chilli powder into her eyes and strangled her with a dupatta. When she allegedly continued to breathe, the accused are alleged to have pressed on her neck with their feet, resulting in her death.

Investigation Continues

The accused allegedly then left the premises after attempting to destroy evidence. Dhanalakshmi reportedly returned around 10 pm and, with the help of neighbours, took Sapna first to a private hospital and subsequently to Rajawadi Hospital. Doctors declared Sapna dead at 12.41 am.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sapna’s father, police registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Dhanalakshmi on August 17. She was produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody till August 24.

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The four members of the Jadhav family were arrested on August 18 and have been remanded to police custody till August 28. Police are continuing to question the accused and examine CCTV footage, technical evidence and other material to establish the sequence of events and the alleged conspiracy.

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