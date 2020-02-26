Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old Bhiwandi man arrested for killing wife over petty issue

Thane: The Bhiwandi City police on Tuesday have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly strangulated his wife to death over a petty issue in Bhiwandi.

The accused, Arvind Kesarwani, 32, ran a mobile shop, while his deceased wife, Sapna Kesarwani, 27, was a housewife. They resided in Shreerang Nagar, Kamla hotel, Bhiwandi. The couple married five year ago, said the police.

Police said based on reliable informers and tower location, arrested him from Kalher village in Bhiwandi on Tuesday evening. Subhash Kokate, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi City Police station said, "He will be produced in court on Wednesday."