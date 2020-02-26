Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old Bhiwandi man arrested for killing wife over petty issue

Thane: The Bhiwandi City police on Tuesday have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly strangulated his wife to death over a petty issue in Bhiwandi.
The accused, Arvind Kesarwani, 32, ran a mobile shop, while his deceased wife, Sapna Kesarwani, 27, was a housewife. They resided in Shreerang Nagar, Kamla hotel, Bhiwandi. The couple married five year ago, said the police.
Police said based on reliable informers and tower location, arrested him from Kalher village in Bhiwandi on Tuesday evening. Subhash Kokate, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi City Police station said, "He will be produced in court on Wednesday."
After killing his wife, the 32-year-old accused telephoned his uncle to narrate the incident and informed him that after the murder, he was now ending his life.
According to Manish Patil, the Bhiwandi police station inspector, said, “They started an argument over some issue. Their argument turned ugly and they started to fight. In a fit of rage, Arvind allegedly strangled Sapna with a blanket.”
An 8-month-old son was at home at the time of the incident, while a 5-year-old daughter was at hometown in UP. A case of murder was registered at the Bhiwandi City police station and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused,” said the inspector.
