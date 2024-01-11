Mumbai Crime: 3 Held For Beating Up Andheri RTO Official Over International Permit Dispute | Representational Image

The Amboli police have arrested three persons for assaulting Andheri Regional Transport Office’s (RTO) public relations official Sanjay Mohan Gumaste over a dispute about signing an international permit application. The accused have been identified as Hanif Makwana, Sameer Makwana and Adil Makwana.

A resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali, Gumaste is responsible for scrutiny, verification and signing of documents related to international permits. He is approached by representatives of driving schools, private individuals and agents.

Details of events

On Tuesday, a motor training school representative, Hanif Makwana, came to get six international permit applications signed. Gumaste insisted on checking the documents before signing them, which led to an argument. Makwana allegedly behaved rudely and abused the official, followed by an assault with hands and belt by two accomplices. Eyewitnesses said Makwana insisted on getting his documents cleared or he wouldn't let Gumaste work.

An injured Gumaste was given first aid at Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, following which he lodged a complaint at Amboli police station. A case has been registered against the three accused for assault, intentional insult, provocation and criminal intimidation. All three were presented before a local court in Andheri on Wednesday and have been sent to police custody.